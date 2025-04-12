CID: 'Our trust..,' internet is abuzz amid reports of ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam's grand comeback after dying in bomb blast

CID has been grabbing headlines for quite some time. Now, fans are buzzing with excitement after reports surfaced that ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, will make a grand return to the show. After his departure, his fans were left disappointed and the makers introduced Parth Samthaan as ACP Anushman. However, the show's viewers have been demanding him back and now he is reportedly all set for a grand comeback, exciting the fans.

Advertisement

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the makers of CID 2 are working on a grand re-entry for Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman. He will make his highly awaited return to the show. The team has already started planning the sequence for his big comeback. Audiences were disappointed after the exit of his character, as he is indeed the soul of the show.

As soon as the report of ACP Pradyuman’s return went viral, fans expressed excitement on X (formerly Twitter). A user wrote, “We were right. Our belief our trust was right. Humare @shivaajisatam sir wapis aa rahe hai people. #CID2 #CID.”

While another commented, “ONG finally hamare @shivaajisatam sir vapas aa rahe hai.. Waiting for his grand entry in CID...... The Boss will be back soon.”

A netizen also chimed in, saying, “Power of social media. Maybe this was done to create hype.”

A fan also commented, “Hahaha, even the makers know that removing ACP Pradyuman from CID is like digging their own grave. He will be back soon the legendary ACP Pradyuman returns! (Parth Samarth might be appearing for just a few episodes).”

Advertisement

Parth Samthaan is gearing up for his television comeback with CID 2, stepping into the role of a new character, ACP Anushman. Interestingly, he initially turned down the offer. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he admitted that he found it awkward imagining senior actors like Dayanand Shetty calling him ‘sir’ on-screen.

Talking about his return to television after five years, he shared, "I was offered a few scripts, but they were all similar, romantic roles. When this show was offered to me, I decided to take on the challenge."

The iconic crime drama CID returned to screens on December 21, 2024, with favorite stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, and more.

ALSO READ: CID Upcoming Twist: ACP Pradyuman dies, Abhijeet pledges to do THIS; Watch Promo