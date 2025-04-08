CID: Netizens REACT to Parth Samthaan entering the show after ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam's exit

Parth Samthaan is set to join the cast of CID as ACP Anushman. This announcement comes right after the conclusion of ACP Pradyuman's storyline on the show. Since the news was confirmed, fans have expressed a variety of reactions to Parth's addition to CID.

Parth Samthaan's entry into CID has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some are excited to see him back on screen, many expressed their disappointment over the exit of ACP Pradyuman. Given that Shivaji Satam was associated with CID for more than two decades, the announcement of his departure came as a shock to many viewers.

One netizen wrote, "Parth Samthaan is an absolute cutie but casting him as THE NEW ACP??? A SENIOR TO DAYA AND ABHIJEET??? BACCHA LAGEGA BHAI VOH," another netizen commented, "After 27 years as ACP Pradyuman on 'CID', Shivaji Satam's exit has fans in shock. Parth Samthaan steps in as the new ACP. Change is the only constant, but some shoes are tough to fill! #CID #ACPPradyuman #ShivajiSatam."

See more netizens' reactions here-

Initially, reports were suggesting that Parth Samthaan would be replacing Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman. However, in an interview with ABP, Parth clarified that he will be entering as the new ACP, specifically as ACP Anushman, not as ACP Pradyuman.

Speaking about Shivaji Satam's exit from CID, in the latest episode of the show, ACP Pradyuman's character was shown dead. It was shown that ACP Pradyuman's rival Barboza planted a bomb blast to kill ACP, leaving Daya and Abhijeet devastated.

CID stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sparsh Khanchandani, Hrishikesh Pandey and a few more in pivotal roles. After a hiatus of 6 years, the hit show returned on television in 2025 and also premiered on Netflix. CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.

The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024.

