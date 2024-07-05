Dalljiet Kaur maintains positive attitude after separation from second husband Nikhil Patel; says THIS to fans who want her to heal

Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel have been in the news for a long time now. All is not well in the couples' paradise and Dalljiet has left Patel's house in Nairobi and returned to Mumbai a couple of months ago.

While there were a lot of speculations regarding their relationship, they started to take things out on social media and it has been revealed so far that Nikhil apparently had an extramarital affair, which led to Kaur walking out of his house.

Dalljiet Kaur's post for her ardent fans

Dalljiet Kaur returned to work soon after landing in Mumbai. She hosted a couple of events and also did photoshoots. She keeps on sharing heartbreak and healing quotes. Recently, Dalljiet took to social media and addressed a message to all her fans who want her to heal sooner.

She wrote, "For all those who message me and tell me how much they want me to heal. It is time taking. Sorry, but I am not him. I will take my time. I am very thankful to all of you to have stood by me in this phase."

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's message for fans here:

As the Bigg Boss 13 fame told fans that she will take her time to heal, she also maintained her positive attitude as she further wrote, "And yes, my story is still being written. My next chapter is still in the draft stage."

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's wedding

After a failed marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur decided to take the plunge for the second time with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel. They got married on March 18, 2023, and within a year of their wedding, the duo began facing marital problems.

