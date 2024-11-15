Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin daughters turn one; proud parents share heartwarming posts

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are making the most of their parenthood and they continue to share candid glimpses with their kids. The two are overjoyed as they celebrate the first birthday of their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva today (November 15). The proud parents took to social media to share glimpses of their little ones and express their happiness on this special day.

Rubina Dilaik shared a series of adorable pictures featuring the twins, their grandmother, and herself with Abhinav. Along with the photos, she revealed a touching detail about their daughters’ birth. She wrote, “2023 mein Hamari Deviyon ka janam Hindu Shastr k anusar, Dev Diwali aur Guru Purnima k shubh din par hua tha. Edhaa aur Jeeva ka aaj Pehla Janamdin hai.”

Check out Rubina Dilaik's post here:

Abhinav Shukla also joined the celebration with his own heartwarming post. Sharing a clip of himself with Edhaa and Jeeva, he captioned it, “My two princesses were born on this auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali & Gurpurab as per Desi Calendar. #e&j.”

The couple, who have often shared glimpses of their parenting journey, seemed especially grateful for this milestone. Their posts were filled with love, gratitude, and pride for their daughters. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and blessings for the little girls. One user commented, "Last year on 27th Nov.. Guru Nanak jayanti ke shubh din per 2 laxmi Ruby ke ghar aayi thi... God bless them both"

The celebration of Edhaa and Jeeva’s first birthday also marked a reflection on their meaningful birth date. Falling on Dev Diwali and Gurpurab, the day is considered highly auspicious in Hindu and Sikh traditions.

Since welcoming their twins in 2023, Rubina and Abhinav have been cherishing every moment as parents. Despite their busy schedules, they often prioritize family time, as evident in their heartfelt posts and stories.

Here’s wishing Edhaa and Jeeva a very happy first birthday!

