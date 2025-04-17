Did you know Celebrity MasterChef's Rajiv Adatia appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show? His question made Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor do THIS: WATCH

Celebrity MasterChef fame Rajiv Adatia has been a renowned personality in the telly world after his appearance in Bigg Boss 15. He did several reality shows and rose to fame because of his chirpy persona. Before success touched his feet, Rajiv had once made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show's episode when Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor graced the show to promote their film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In this episode, his question made Ranbir and Anushka sing.

In this episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajiv Adatia, who was seated in the audience, shared that he knows Ranbir Kapoor and his family well. He then mentioned that Anushka Sharma is a very good singer. He also expressed his wish to see Ranbir Kapoor sing, saying the actor is good at it.

Anushka, who looked surprised after learning that Ranbir sings well, told Rajiv, "Aap konsi duniya mei reh rahe hai? (You're living in which world?)." Anushka Sharma teased Ranbir for being a bad singer, and soon the latter started singing Raj Kapoor's hit song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The audience applauded Ranbir after he sang. Later, Anushka also crooned a Pahadi song and impressed everyone.

Watch Rajiv Adatia's appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show here-

When Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie, they filled the room with laughter because of their fun banter and camaraderie. At times, they even left Kapil Sharma speechless with their one-liners and digs at each other.

Coming back to Rajiv Adatia, he was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, the hit cooking reality show. Due to his exceptional cooking skills, he was one of the finalists on the show.

Before Celebrity MasterChef, Rajiv Adatia was a part of numerous reality shows. He gained fame after participating in Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant. After this, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Apart from his work life, Rajiv also has a good connection with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities.

