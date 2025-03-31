Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Kapil Sharma surprises fans on Eid with first look alongside mysterious bride

In 2015, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Now, the beloved comedian-actor is set to return for its sequel. On the special occasion of Eid 2025, Kapil treated his fans to a surprise by sharing the first look from the film. He was seen alongside a mysterious bride.

Today, March 31, 2025, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to drop the first look of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. In the poster, he was seen dressed as a groom in an ivory sherwani and a sehra. He had a shocked expression on his face. The bride, whose face was hidden behind a veil, stood alongside him in a blue outfit. They had their arms intertwined. The sound of shehnai was heard in the background.

In the caption, Kapil extended festive wishes, saying, “Eid Mubarak (palms up together, partying face, and clapperboard emojis) #KKPK2.”

Check out the first look of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 here!

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Yessss can’t wait to watch,” while another wrote, “Kapil sharma is the best.” A user stated, “Just wow,” and another exclaimed, “Can't wait to see this @kapilsharma.” Many others showcased their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

In 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Kapil Sharma was returning with a Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon sequel. A source close to the development shared, “After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil experimented with various genres and is now looking forward to coming back with a pure comic entertainer.”

Alongside Kapil Sharma in the lead, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 also stars Manjot Singh in a pivotal role. The comic caper is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

Last year, Kapil Sharma was seen in the movie Crew, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.