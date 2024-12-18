Dipika Kakar to return to screens after 4-year break, reveals, 'Good news is I’ve started shooting for...'

Dipika Kakar, who has been one of the popular actresses on Television, was away from the screens for a long time. The actress was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. However, after her stint in the show, Dipika took a break from Television as she embraced motherhood. Now, after almost four years, Dipika is set to be back on screens.

Despite being away from the screens, Dipika Kakar remained connected to her fans through her vlogs. Now, in her latest vlog, Dipika announced her comeback on screens after 4 years. In the vlog, the actress mentioned that she struggled to complete her vlog as she had been busy with her shoot.

Informing her fans about her upcoming project, she said, "From the past 2-3 days, I have been very busy. Why? Because I'm shooting." The Bigg Boss 12 winner continued, "My shoot has started. I have to come here every day and now I'm sitting in the makeup room and talking to you guys. There's too much happening. It's all new so everything is taking time to set."

Dipika added, "As of now, I can't share all details with you all. The good news is that I have started shooting for something and you will see me very soon. What is it? You will get to know everything very soon." She revealed that the shoot for the day was over and expressed how suddenly she got busy with everything.

Advertisement

In the same vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka actress also revealed that Shoaib Ibrahim has been away on a road trip to their hometown, Bhopal. She even shared glimpses of their little munchkin, Ruhaan.

Since welcoming their baby, Dipika has taken a break from work to focus on full-time motherhood and enjoy every moment with her little one. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika met and fell in love while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. They dated for many years before finally getting married in February 2018. The duo embraced parenthood in 2023 when they welcomed their first child, Ruhaan.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim's adorable BIRTHDAY WISH for wife Dipika Kakar is what every girl dreams of: 'Going to fight my whole life'