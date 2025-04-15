Divorce reports leave Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya into this unexpected mode: Read

TV stars and couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They have been giving major couple goals from the time they made their relationship official. However, there were reports earlier stating that the couple is getting separated. Now, Vivek reacted to these claims and stated that they were laughing at such reports.

Advertisement

In a video shared by ABP News on social media, Vivek Dahiya opened up about the divorce rumors and said, “We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at it. We were having ice cream and we thought, 'Aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lenge'." (We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at these. We were eating ice cream and thought if we should also order some popcorn).

Vivek then went on to urge people to not encourage clickbait videos on social media. "I also make YouTube vlogs. I know how clickbait works. You upload something sensational and people are bound to come and watch it. But we must not encourage such unreal claims," he stated.

The actor further added that he also does vlogging on YouTube and understands clickbait. He shared that if you put something sensational out there, the audience will come to see it but added it isn’t good. According to him, such things should not be encouraged.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently, Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram stories and re-shared a pic of the thermometer from her post, which showed she is suffering from a high fever. Sharing the pic, she shared that she has tested positive for dengue. As soon as she dropped the news, fans sent get-well-soon messages to her and also praised her for working amid a high fever.

For those who don’t know, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first met on the sets of the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Soon they fell in love with each other and started dating before tying the knot.

Do you believe divorce rumors should be addressed publicly by celebrities? Share your thoughts on whether celebrities should publicly address divorce rumors. Yes, fans deserve clarity No, it’s their private life Only if the rumors go too far

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi diagnosed with dengue, shares pic of thermometer; here's what netizens are thinking