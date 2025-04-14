Divyanka Tripathi diagnosed with dengue, shares pic of thermometer; here's what netizens are thinking

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, aka Ishi Ma, is one of the most adored actresses of the industry. She has etched a name for herself and has a huge loyal fan base. She has always been admired for her grace and talent. Recently, she revealed that she’s battling dengue fever, sharing a photo of a thermometer to give fans a glimpse of her condition. Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes and messages for her speedy recovery.

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm what many had been speculating, she's down with dengue. Re-sharing a picture of a thermometer, she wrote, “For the curious ones… Dengue it is. Cheers to knowing and getting better.”

Meanwhile, the actress was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Mahendra Kapoor Award under the Kala Ratna category at the International Talent Society Film (ITSF) Awards.

Giving fans a glimpse of her special evening, Divyanka posted a series of photos and videos from the ceremony. One heart-touching moment captured her approaching the dais with folded hands, radiating humility and grace as she accepted the award.

But what truly struck a chord was the last pic which was a close-up of the thermometer reading 102.3°F. In the mirror's reflection, Divyanka appeared calm and composed in a bathrobe, getting her hair styled, handling a fever like a true boss.

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. They were not only concerned about her health but also inspired by her dedication to work despite high fever.

A user wrote, “Congratulations and please take care.” While another wrote, “So proud of you, D!” A fan also commented, “Queen, take care of yourself.” A concerned fan asked, “DT, are you okay? Do you have a fever? Take care, girl!”

A beautiful comment read, “Despite being unwell, you didn’t let your responsibilities slip—proud to call you my idol.” Another wrote, “You’re literally so hardworking. I’m proud of you, my queen.” A fan even pointed out, “102-degree fever ho gaya”— clearly moved by her strength and perseverance.

