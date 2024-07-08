Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate 8th anniversary in Europe; drop new 'khoobsurat' PICS

Popular TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently in Europe, celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary, today. The couple who got married on July 8, 2016, jetted out of Mumbai a couple of weeks back, ahead of their wedding anniversary. 'DiVek' as their fans fondly address them have been keeping fans updated on their anniversary special trip.

Divyanka Tripathi shares eighth-anniversary pictures with Vivek Dahiya:

Divyanka Tripathi posted anniversary special pictures in a "carousel form" with hubby Vivek Dahiya, from an undisclosed location in Europe. In the first snap, the actress is giving a sweet hug to her husband and is standing with a rose in her hand.

Swiping the carousel to the right, you will find a video where Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are in a car, swaying on the song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from Ishq Vishk Rebound. The song has been crooned by Udit Narayan, Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi.

Take a look at the pictures:

In another photo, the couple can be seen sitting on a bench and also can be seen posing against an architectural tourist attraction. The last picture is all things love where the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen affectionately resting her head on Vivek Dahiya.

She captioned the pictures as, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary...from us to us."

When Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their first anniversary:

Well, it looks like Europe is the couple's favorite country as the Nach Baliye 8-winning duo had taken off to the country to also celebrate their first anniversary.

They traveled to Italy where Vivek Dahiya posted an adorable picture of his wife Divyanka Tripathi resting her head on his shoulder. He had captioned the picture as, "Because 'share and care' is better than give and take. Happy 1st year of this wonderful adventure love."

How did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya meet?

Divyanka Tripathi met the love of her life Vivek Dahiya on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where they discovered that they were made for one another and eventually started dating. During an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor revealed that his love story with the 39-year-old actress was a ''setup".

"Somebody I was sharing my makeup room with had got ideas in his head that I could be a good life partner to Divyanka and vice versa. He kind of stitched us and we met a couple of times. Then things went ahead. We realized we are supposed to be together," he once revealed.