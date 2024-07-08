EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya open up about what helped them build their chemistry better on their 8th wedding anniversary

Television's darling couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, are living it up and celebrating eight years of togetherness at an international location. The lovebirds never shy away from expressing their love, respect, and care for each other. The duo screams couple goals, and as they are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary, we at Pinkvilla got in touch with them. They spoke at length about their thoughts before marriage, how they've evolved, and more.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share memories from their wedding day

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared, "We were both doing separate shows around the time of our wedding. The most memorable part of it was actually stealing time between shoot breaks, heading to these wedding trousseau stores and selecting outfits for each other, designing our wedding cards personally, and arranging the venue and decor together. Even the wedding pre-shoot helped us build our chemistry better."

Take a look at Divyaka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's anniversary post:

Divyanka Tripathi on her thoughts before marrying Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shared her thoughts about getting hitched to Vivek Dahiya and said, "When Vivek and I were getting married, all I wanted was stability in a relationship and a friend, I can comfortably go out on a long journey called life. Least did I expect that I would get something more than I asked for. Looking at him, it feels like it can be so easy to be nice. Why don’t people do it more often?"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya on how their relationship evolved over the years

The power couple said, "With time, we have realized that we both value flexibility and freedom. We don't adhere to societal barriers that allow us to share tasks and roles in a way that works for us."

Divyanka and Vivek share a marriage tip with young couples

When asked to share a tip about having a stable relationship like theirs, Divyanka and Vivek added, "Having patience towards each other is primary. You may find your partner's habits unnatural but that's only because you both come from different backgrounds. Acknowledging the difference is the key."

More about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's love story

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met through common friends on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and their family got in touch. Both the actors had mentioned earlier that their wedding was an arranged marriage set-up, which, with time, converted into deep love.

Divyanka and Vivek surprised their fans with their engagement pictures on January 15, 2016. The entire industry was pleasantly surprised with Tripathi finding love and solace in Dahiya. A few months later, in July 2016, the couple got married in the presence of their family and friends.

DiVek hosted a grand reception in Mumbai and who's who from the industry attended the celebration. A few celebrities who were a part of their Mumbai reception were Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Mahhi Vij, Deepika Singh, Vishal Singh, Gautam Rode, and Srishty Rode, among others.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's professional collaboration

After tying the knot in 2016, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya collaborated professionally as Mr and Mrs in Nach Baliye season 8. In 2017, the couple participated in their first reality show and went ahead to lift the winners' trophy.

Pinkvilla wishes DiVek a very happy anniversary!

