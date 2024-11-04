Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani: Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra's show gets a NEW time slot; former talks about her character and upcoming storyline

Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani starring Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra has been receiving love ever since it started airing. The captivating storyline has hooked audiences to it. While Pranali essays the role of Durga, Aashay plays Anurag. However, Pranali and Aashay's show has now gotten a new time. Yes, the show which used to air at 7:40 PM will now air at 8:30 PM from November 6.

Sharing her thoughts about Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani moving to a new slot, Pranali Rathod who essays Durga said, "I am deeply grateful for the love and acceptance the audience has shown towards my character, Durga. As we move to our new time slot every evening at 8:30 PM, I trust that viewers will continue to support Durga’s journey. There are many challenges ahead, along with heartfelt moments and the enduring power of love that lies at the heart of our story."

Pranali Rathod continued, "I’m excited to meet you all at our new time and can’t wait for you to experience the next chapter. This story emphasizes that women should feel empowered to stand against injustice, even when it means facing difficult choices. Often, it’s in the hardest moments that we rediscover our strength. Durga’s journey is about resilience, and I hope viewers will be captivated by her fight for dignity and self-worth."

Watch promo of Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani here-

After winning hearts across households within a few months, Durga: Atoot Prem Kahani is set to deliver a fresh dose of drama at a new time. With this time shift, fans of Durga and Anurag's impossible love story can expect a new chapter packed with new twists and turns.

Speaking about the current storyline of Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani, Aarti declares she no longer wants Durga discussed. Meera, trying to treat Durga, grows alarmed as her condition worsens and urges her to seek Anurag’s help, but Durga adamantly refuses.

Determined, Meera plans to take Durga to Jari Buri for help and enlists Mohan’s assistance. Together, they set off to the village with an unconscious Durga, leaving Meera fearful. Meanwhile, Anurag meets Jari Buri, who disapproves of Durga’s marriage to Rajesh and implores her to refrain from speaking ill of Durga.

Along with Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra, the show also stars Indira Krishnan, Rishi Kaushik and more in pivotal roles. Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani can be watched at 8:30 PM every day on Colors TV.

