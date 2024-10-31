Diwali 2024: Pranali Rathod, Ashnoor Kaur and others share their plans for the festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in every corner of India. Individuals of all ages remain excited for this festival as streets and houses light up with lights and diyas. To make your day brighter, your favorite celebrities, Pranali Rathod, Ashnoor Kaur, Shagun Pandey, Ankur Verma, and Neha Rana share their Diwali memories and plans.

Pranali Rathod who is currently seen in the role of Durga in the television series, Durga shares that Diwali holds a special place in her heart. Recently, she also shot for the Diwali special episode for her serial. Talking about it, she said, "Shooting the Diwali sequence in Durga has been a truly meaningful experience as we aim to present something unique and different that will surprise viewers in each upcoming episode.”

She also adds, “For me, Diwali embodies lights, love, and laughter. I wish all my fans a fantastic Diwali filled with happiness, joy, and precious moments with loved ones. May this festival brighten your hearts and homes."

Ashnoor Kaur who is playing the role of Suman in Suman Indori shares, “Diwali always brings a sense of positivity, warmth and joy! This year, as I am shooting for my show Suman Indori, I'm thrilled to celebrate with my new onscreen family and make new memories. For me, Diwali is about spending time with the people you love the most.”

This Diwali is extra special for the actress as she will celebrate at her new home. The actress has stopped bursting crackers since she was a kid, so she celebrates in an eco-friendly way with love and light.

Shagun Pandey who is currently busy portraying the role of Veer in Mera Balam Thanedaar will be spending this Diwali away from home and his family, as he is busy shooting. He shares his childhood memories, “Growing up, Diwali was all about family, decorating the house with my sister, lighting diyas with my dad, and eating lots of homemade sweets. My sister and I would always have a friendly competition over who could make the best rangoli, and I’ll really miss that this year.”

Ankur Verma playing the role of Rajeev in Parineetii shares that ‘mithais’ are the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks of Diwali. “As a kid, my mom made the best sweets, and even now, I indulge eat them, without worrying about fitness. I’ve never been away from my family during Diwali.”

His Diwali plans usually include visting his childhood friends for a wholesome Diwali gathering. “Wishing everyone a happy and safe Diwali,” adds the actor.

Neha Rana who is currently portraying the role of Megha in Megha Barsenge shares, “I cherish my childhood memories of decorating the house with diyas and helping my mom make those delicious gujiyas that would fill our home with its amazing aromas. Each year, my family gather for a special Lakshmi Puja, and it was one of those times when my entire cousin gang came together.”

This year, she is busy shooting for her serial and is excited to celebrate with her on-screen family.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a happy Diwali!

