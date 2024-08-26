Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and is now part of one of the longest-running TV shows

While the debate over the disparity between television stars and movie stars is both relevant and ongoing, there are many actors in the industry who have performed well in Bollywood movies but gained immense recognition through their work in television.

Today's pick is Aasif Sheikh from the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor had an impressive career in Bollywood movies. He was a part of many movies featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan including Karan Arjun, Bharat, Paheli, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among others. After a splendid career in Bollywood, Aasif Sheikh bagged Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Vibhuti and the character became a household name with Aasif gaining immense love from the audiences.

Take a look at Aasif Sheikh's video from the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain here:

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Aasif had revealed about his bond with Salman Khan and mentioned that Khan was helpful to him in his difficult time. Sheikh mentioned that Khan helped him get work when he was facing a problematic phase in his life.

Sheikh mentioned that his friendship with Salman started with Khan's debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi while he was a part of Yaara Dildara. He added that Khan's father, Salim Khan is fond of him. Talking about his friendship he said, "There are times when we don’t meet for months but whenever we meet we are on the same page."

Aasif Sheikh has an impressive line of works in Bollywood as well as Television. Before becoming a household name with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Aasif was a part of TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, and Chidiya Ghar among others.

