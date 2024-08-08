Parth Samthaan reveals Sanjay Dutt shared his cancer treatment journey with him: 'He also showed me his X-ray and...'

Popular actor Parth Samthaan will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film Ghudchadi. While talking to Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview, Parth shared his experience working with the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt and revealed how the latter shared his cancer treatment journey.

When asked if he ever had an emotional talk with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan shared, "He had shared his story of when he was going through his cancer treatment, how it was detected. He also showed me his X-ray and how bad it was."

Revealing how his close ones reacted, Parth Samthaan added, "It was just that day when everyone got to know, his relatives and loved ones, and they all cornered him in the house, and that's the moment he told them, 'Cry how much you want now. I have fought with the world; I will fight this also.' And then he moved on and forward. That was his moment, and it inspired me."

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor expressed his admiration for Sanjay Dutt and said, "I don't know if he shared it out there. But that is the moment that the person has been so much, and still, he is standing so strong, happy, and with all humbleness. On the contrary, I was intimidated to see him on Day one when he walked out on the set."

Parth recalled how he was scared to see Sanjay Dutt enter the set and expressed that it was like watching the school principal enter as the set became totally silent. However, the actor revealed that when he started to talk to Mr. Dutt, he realized how soft-spoken he was. Parth stated how Sanjay Dutt's down-to-earth nature was intriguing and a learning aspect for him.

Advertisement

Talking about his Bollywood debut film, Ghudchadi is set to release on OTT. The film stars Parth Samthaan, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. The film is set to release on August 9, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

Speaking about Parth Samthaan's career, the actor has worked on several television shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and more.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan reveals message he sent Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Hina Khan amid her battle with stage three breast cancer