Ektaa Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Smriti Irani aka 'India's Tulsi'; shares sweet VIDEO
As television star Smriti Irani celebrates her 49th birthday today, renowned Ektaa Kapoor extended her heartfelt wishes to the actress and even shared a beautiful video.
Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani's friendship has emerged as one of the strongest bonds in the entertainment industry. Their friendship dates back to the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days, and even after almost 25 years, their bond remains strong. As actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani celebrates her 49th birthday today (March 23), her close friend Ektaa Kapoor has extended heartfelt wishes to her. Ektaa shared a heartwarming post on this special occasion.
Taking to her Instagram account, Ektaa Kapoor shared a video featuring their pictures and penned a heartfelt note for India's beloved Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani. Sharing the clip, the filmmaker wrote:
"So many years of knowing you sing every side of years, a person this year has been complete 25 years of Kyunki. In a few months, I try to see us you grew into a force to reckoned with a shining star. Happy birthday, my friend, my favourite meme sharer Ravi Masi, and for a lot of people, INDIA’S TULSI."
Watch Ektaa Kapoor's wish for Smriti Irani here-
After Ektaa wished her, Smriti reposted this video on her Instagram handle and thanked the former for the lovely wish.
Apart from Ektaa Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, and a few others also wished Smriti Irani on her birthday.
Known as one of the most talented and renowned celebrities in the television industry, Smriti Irani has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of her audience. From being the much-loved Tulsi of the nation to impressing viewers with her other shows, Smriti became a fan favorite, and her stardom remains unmatched.
Smriti Irani rose to fame after portraying Tulsi in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was a part of the show for almost eight years, after which success continued to follow her. She went on to work in numerous other shows like Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Maniben.com, and more.
