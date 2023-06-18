EXCLUSIVE: Aaliya Siddiqui wants to stay away from her controversy with Nawazuddin on Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘But…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she opened up about participating in the controversial reality show. “It's an amazing feeling, because career wise a new journey is starting for me. I am very excited,” shares Siddiqui.

The filmmaker further adds that initially she was in two minds about participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. “But since I was coming out of a difficult time, I wanted to start a new journey - whether it was with Bigg Boss or something else. As a producer I am already working, but besides that what else. I have to do a lot more now, as I am going to be single and my speratation is going to happen in some time. I shared this with my daughter, and she along with my sister, and my niece supported me a lot. They are very important people in my life, have always been very encouraging and it is because of them that I have been able to reach here,” says Siddiqui.

On controversy with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In the show, will she put some light on her controversy with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and share her side of the story too, or would she stay away from the topic? “I will hundred percent try to stay away from that, but I don’t know what people say, or how they instigate me, I don’t know any of that. I am not going with the mindset that I have to speak about it or anything. I am going in as an individual personality. Through this platform, people would be able to know me as a person. You know, you can hide your real personality for some time, but for six weeks it’s impossible to do that. So this platform is amazing to change people’s perspective, I am very excited. I will try my best to portray my real self on the show,” states Aaliya Siddiqui.

