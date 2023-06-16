Bigg Boss OTT 2: Neha Bhasin's kiss to Zeeshan Khan's exit, a look at top controversial moments from season 1

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is set to hit the screens tomorrow, and fans can't keep calm. The popular reality show is all geared up to bring an incredible mix of entertainment, drama, and controversies to intrigue the audience once again. With a fresh set of contestants, intense tasks, and heated arguments, Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The viewers can expect non-stop entertainment as the housemates battle it out for survival and strive to win. With just a day remaining until the show’s grand premiere, the makers have raised the excitement bars of the audience by releasing the silhouette glimpses of the 13 contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has raised the excitement bar and is set to deliver an even more spectacular show than its previous season. Speaking of the first season, Bigg Boss OTT proved to be an entertainment extravaganza. The show consisted of a wide range of emotions, from love and hate to friendships and arguments, intriguing the viewers' attention throughout. The contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 went above and beyond to provide the perfect blend of entertainment that the audience craved. Their actions often created controversies, and the season witnessed numerous headline-making moments, leaving the entire town talking.

Let's look at the most controversial moments from Bigg Boss OTT 1:

Neha Bhasin kissed Ridhima Pandit:

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, a statute task was introduced by Bigg Boss to determine the new Boss Lady and Boss Man. It was Team Raqesh Bapat vs Team Pratik Sehajpal. Initially, Raqesh's team faced challenges, while the following day, it was Pratik's team's turn to endure the torture.During the task, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal had chilli powder applied to their lips, while Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana had chilled water poured on them.

However, the highlight of the task was when Neha Bhasin took an unexpected approach and tried to distract Ridhima Pandit by kissing her. Despite Neha's attempt, Ridhima remained unaffected. There was a lot of buzz on social media because of this. Some thought it was a cheap move, while others defended Neha, claiming Ridhima grinned and wasn't affected by the move.

Zeeshan Khan's dramatic eviction:

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a heated argument happened between Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. During a flag task, Zeeshan aggressively snatched flags from Nishant. Pratik attempted to intervene but was unable to separate the two contestants as Zeeshan continued his attack on Nishant. Milind Gaba and Moose Jattana also joined the effort to halt the fight. In the midst of the chaos, Zeeshan pushed Pratik, resulting in heated exchanges between Pratik, Nishant, and Zeeshan. Nishant further accused Zeeshan of twisting his hand.

Later, Bigg Boss condemned Zeeshan Khan for starting a fight and breaking one of the most important rules of the house. Thereafter, Zeeshan was evicted from the house.

Watch the videos here-

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal's relationship:

The relationship between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin on Bigg Boss OTT grabbed a lot of attention. Their bond was a mix of love and hate, and they shared several cosy moments in the house. While they often displayed comfort with each other, they also had their fair share of arguments. Pratik and Neha had become connections after they switched partners. Neha had dumped Milind Gaba while Pratik rejected Akshara Singh. Neha and Pratik were often seen flirting with each other on the show and made headlines owing to their bond.

Milind Gaba called Neha Bhasin washbasin

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Neha Bhasin had a heated argument with Millind Gaba. This happened after Neha broke her connection with Millind and choose Pratik Sehajpal. It all started after Millind made fun of Neha's last name. He even compared it "wash basin" and called her "Neha Basin". Furious Neha was seen shouting at Millind while the two were performing a task at that time. Later after the task was over, Millind apologised to Neha for his behaviour. But Neha was not ready to forgive him. She screamed at Millind and asked him to call it day as he had already said a lot.

Akshara Singh age-shamed Shamita Shetty:

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh complained about not getting appropriate food when Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal were in charge of the kitchen. Shamita and Akshara once got into a fight over a bottle of salt, which developed into a nasty confrontation in which Akshara ended up age-shaming her. While speaking with her co-contestant, she reportedly addressed Shamita as 'maasi' (maternal aunt). She also stated that Shamita is roughly the same age as her mother.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises several exciting additions and twists. This season introduces audience participation, empowering viewers with ultimate control over the game. Speaking about the contestants, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show is all set to start streaming on Jio Cinema and Voot Select on June 17, 2023.

