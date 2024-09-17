EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani shares significance of Ganesh Chaturthi and reveals how he celebrated, expresses sorrow for THIS reason

Arjun Bijlani, who enthusiastically welcomes Bappa at his home, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on a grandly in the presence of his close family members and friends. Now, while talking to Pinkvilla, Arjun mentioned that though he is a little sad that the Ganpati festival is over, he is incredibly grateful for the memories he has shared with family and friends during the celebration.



Arjun Bijlani told Pinkvilla, "The end of Ganpati always leaves me with a bittersweet feeling. It’s a time of year that’s filled with so much joy, devotion, and festivity. The festival brings a unique kind of energy and happiness to our home, and it’s always tough to see it end. It’s a time that brings everyone closer together, and that’s something I cherish deeply.”

The Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor shared that this year’s Ganpati celebration was truly special, and said, “The three days were filled with vibrant decorations, the yummy sweets, and the happiness shared.”

Arjun revealed how he made memories along with his close friends while celebrating this festival and said, “One of the most memorable moments was during the evening aarti, when we all gathered around the Ganpati Ji. The feeling of being together and the devotion was strong, and seeing everyone smiling was the best part."

The Naagin fame is already missing the festive vibes. Speaking about the same, he said, “The music, the colorful decorations, and the positive atmosphere create a joy and excitement that’s hard to match. It’s always tough to get back to routine after such an uplifting and energetic time. Ganpati Bappa’s energy fills our hearts and homes with positivity, and it's something I look forward to every year."

Take a look at the post here-

He, his wife Neha Swami and their family follow many traditions during the Ganpati festival. Talking about those, Arjun said, “We start by making different traditional sweets and dishes, which is a fun activity for everyone. We also enjoy decorating the house with bright colors and lights.”

“The most special part is the Ganpati aarti, which we do together every evening. It’s a time for us to come together, sing Ganpati songs, and show our gratitude. We also include the kids in these activities to teach them about the meaning of the festival and the values it stands for,” he added.



Arjun concluded by saying that the positivity and blessings of Ganpati Bappa are meant to inspire everyone to live better lives. The actor, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs said, "The teachings and blessings of Ganpati Bappa remind me to stay focused on my goals, be generous, and offer help to those in need. I hope to carry this spirit of devotion and kindness throughout the year, making a positive impact wherever I can."

Giving a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Arjun had shared several photos and videos on his Instagram handle.

Workwise, Arjun Bijlani is currently seen as a contestant in the hit reality show, Laughter Chefs. Arjun and Karan Kundrra are partners on the show.

