Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani pens goodbye note as show goes off air: ‘Another long journey comes to an end'

Arjun Bijlani is one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs. But, at the same time, he was seen playing the lead role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti opposite Nikki Sharma. As the show has now gone off air, he penned a heartfelt note, expressing his emotions. Bidding goodbye to the show and detailing his journey with his fellow actors and crew members, Arjun posted a video compilation of his precious moments from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti.

Summarising his emotions and gratitude towards the show, Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Another long journey comes to an end but this time no sad songs because I have absolutely enjoyed and loved every moment on this show . Here are some memories that I have which i will always cherish . Thank you to the entire cast and crew of #pyaarkapehlaadhyayashivshakti for giving me so much love and respect !!"

In another segment of his note, he thanked his co-actor Nikki Sharma for being the 'Shakti' in his life. The Miley Jab Hum Tum fame went on to express his gratitude to the fans for loving his character of Dr Shiv. Bijlani added, "And a big thank you to @itsprateeksharma for being the best producer and mentor throughout this journey."

Reacting to the post, one of his fans wrote, "All the best Arjun for you upcomming project." Another one expressed, "We will miss this beautiful show and the series is very wonderful." Further, a user wished to see Arjun Bijlani in Bigg Boss and advised the actor to take a stand for the rightful thing.

For the uninitiated, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti premiered on 3 July 2023 on Zee TV and digitally streams on ZEE5. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Nikki Sharma refuted the rumors about the show going off air and requested fans to continue showering the show with their love and support.

Besides Arjun and Nikki, the show stars Dolly Chawla, Nimisha Vakharia, Phool Singh, Chinmay Patwardhan, Megha Singh, Parineeta Borthakur, Sanjay Swaraj, and others.

