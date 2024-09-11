WATCH: Arjun Bijlani expresses joy of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with close friends; from Sunny Leone to Mouni Roy, here's who all attended

Arjun Bijlani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is filled with fun, love laughter and all things amazing! From his family to close friends make sure to reach his home to take Bappa's blessing and spend a unforgettable time with each other. Now, Arjun has penned a heartwarming note as she shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his close ones.

A few minutes back, Arjun Bijlani shared a video on his Instagram handle, offering fans a sneak peek into his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. In this clip, we see Sunny Leone with her husband and kids, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Mouni Roy, Vikkas Manaktala, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah and her kids, Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sana Makbul, Rohan Mehra, Kanika Mann, Ada Khan and many other close friends of Arjun and Neha seeking blessing from Ganpati Bappa.

From playing with his son Ayaan, meeting and interacting with friends, spending quality time with everyone to doing Ganesh aarti, Arjun Bijlani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was indeed a joyous one.

Watch Arjun Bijlani's video here-

For the caption, Arjun wrote, "This Ganesh Chaturthi is special for various reasons but for me it’s the positive environment and positive vibrations that are created which stay with you throughout the year !! Family friends and food Ofcourse !!! #ganpatibappamorya."

Ankita Lokhande, Kanika Mann, Vikkas Manaktala and more showered love on Arjun's video.

Several celebrities in the industry welcome Ganpati Bappa at their houses every year and invite close friends to seek blessings in this auspicious festive season. With close ones present around, the celebration becomes even more joyful and special.

Speaking about Arjun Bijalni's work life, the actor is currently seen on the hit reality show, Laughter Chefs. Apart from this, Arjun has hosted several reality shows. He has acted in numerous hit fictional shows such as Naagin, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and more. The actor manages to swoon hearts every time he appears on screen.

