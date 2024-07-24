EXCLUSIVE: Badal Pe Paon Hai actor Aakash Ahuja gets bitten by a DOG; provides health update

Aakash Ahuja has made a decent name for himself in the industry. The talented actor is currently playing the lead role in Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta-helmed show Badal Pe Paon Hai.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor suffered a dog bite while shooting for the show in Chandigarh. We called up Aakash to know more about his wound and the incident, and the actor shared the details with us.

Aakash Ahuja on suffering a dog bite

When contacted, Aakash Ahuja confirmed the news about being bitten by a dog. He said, "Yes, it happened around three days back. I was feeding a few strays and that's when one of the dogs bit my hand. While it wasn't a very bad one, I had to rush to the hospital because the wound was bleeding. By far, I have taken around three injections for infections, I have two more of them to go."

Take a look at Aakash Ahuja's video from Chandigarh here:

Aakash Ahuja was recently in the news for his fans' interest in his personal life. In a recent interaction, he responded to queries from his fans regarding his real-life marital status, especially in light of his character's third marriage on screen.

Ahuja candidly stated, "In real life, I haven't thought of settling down at the moment. The current focus is on doing good work, and that's about it. When I do decide to get married in real life, you will be informed."

More about Badal Pe Paon Hai

Badal Pe Paon Hai is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dremiyata Private Limited. The show stars actors like Aakash Ahuja, Amandeep Sidhu, Chetna Singh, and Lokesh Bhatta among others.

The story of the show revolves around Bani (Amandeep Sidhu) wanting to make it big and fulfill her dreams of becoming rich someday.

