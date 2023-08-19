FALTU EXCLUSIVE: Niharika Chouksey on show going off air, bond with co-actor Aakash Ahuja and more

The TV series Faltu, featuring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles, gained immense popularity among audiences. The show quickly captured the hearts of viewers with its unique combination of fresh faces and a captivating storyline. After airing in November of the previous year, Faltu received an overwhelming amount of affection from fans. It even secured a spot in the top 5 programs according to various TRP ratings, solidifying its status as a beloved choice among viewers. However, despite its strong fanbase, the show wrapped up after only 11 months of being on air.

Niharika Chouksey on Faltu wrapping up

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Niharika Chouksey opened up about her experience on the show. The 17-year-old actress shared that the show will always be close to her heart. She said, "What this shows means to me cannot be put into words. Faltu will always remain very close to my heart, I learned a lot as an actor and it will always stay with me. I will miss everything. I am already missing everyone, being Faltu I still use mara thara normally as Faltu used in the show there are so many special moments we all enjoyed working together we were like a big set family."

Take a look at Niharika and her co-actor Aakash here:

Niharika Chouksey on her co-actor Aakash Ahuja

In the show, Aakash Ahuja essayed the male lead Ayaan Mittal whereas Niharika played the role of Faltu. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry. Talking about her co-actor and the bond that formed, Niharika shared that Aakash is the best co-actor one could ask for. "Our friendship has just grown over the time, truly my best co-actor ever and I found my best friend for life. This friendship will always remain the same but yes I will miss our fun interviews together and working with him. Hope that u see us both in a show again," concluded the actress. Well, fans would surely love to see the pair together on screen again.

Besides the lead actors Aakash and Niharika, the show also showcased various other actors like Drishti Thakur, Mahesh Thakur, Rakhee Tandon, and more.

