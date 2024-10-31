EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel urges all to celebrate eco-friendly and animal-safe Diwali, says 'I have asthma so...'

On the auspicious occassion of Diwali, actor Samarth Jurel is set to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. With relishing sweets and lighting diyas, Diwali is also celebrated by bursting crackers. However, speaking about the same, Samarth has urged everyone to also think of stray dogs and birds during the festival and not burst crackers.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Samarth Jurel mentioned that with the rise in awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers, people should celebrate Diwali in a more eco-friendly and animal-safe way. He shared, "I do feel bad for the animals, especially because I have four dogs. They get scared by the noise, so we keep them locked inside the house during the fireworks.

He continued, "I know stray dogs are even more frightened, and that’s definitely a negative aspect. The same goes for birds and other animals; they face a lot of distress because of the crackers. We often don’t think about how much harm it causes them, and that’s something that hasn’t really changed."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame further urged everyone to focus on sustainability and celebrate Diwali without contributing to noise and air pollution. "As for air pollution, I have asthma myself, so I've been wearing a mask on Diwali since childhood. Given the amount of pollution, I would recommend everyone to wear a mask, whether you’re lighting crackers or not. It’s safer for you," he shared.

Samarth could not celebrate Diwali last year with his family since he was inside the Bigg Boss house. However, this time, the actor plans to spend time with his family during this auspicious festival.

Talking about the same, the former Udaariyaan actor said, "We perform traditional pooja, prepare sweets, and then visit friends and family, bursting crackers and having fun. I don't enjoy the way Diwali is celebrated in Mumbai, where people often play cards and drink alcohol- it's not for me. Diwali, for me, is about celebrating with family."

Samarth Jurel further said, "I don’t like cooking at all, but my mom prepares a variety of traditional snacks and sweets for Diwali, like chakli, matri, khopra, besan chakki, and gulab jamun. There are usually 10-15 different sweets, which I really enjoy. There’s also son papdi, but it’s not made for Diwali—it just gets passed from one house to another. That’s all I know about it!"

Workwise, Samarth Jurel has been a part of several shows such as Maitree, Udaariyaan, MTV Splitsvilla 14, Bigg Boss 17 and more.

