EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Sharma reveals reason for accepting Badall Pe Paon Hai offer 'instantly' after Anupamaa

Badall Pe Paon Ha is receiving love from the viewers for its unique and powerful storyline. Starring Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles, the show recently witnessed the entry of a new actor, Gaurav Sharma. Gaurav has been roped in to play Mahir in Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s show.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Sharma reveals his reason for accepting Badall Pe Paon Hai's offer 'instantly' after Anupamaa. He stated, "I played two negative roles back to back on TV. So after I quit Anupamaa, I wanted to play something different, a positive role for a change. I instantly said yes when I was approached for Maahir."

Seen as Maahir in Badall Pe Paon Hai, Gaurav revealed that his character is quite unique from the roles he has played before. He continued, "I keep discovering more about Maahir by reading the screenplay thoroughly and discussing the character graph with my creatives. I always believe in getting something new to the table. I try not to play cliché."



Gaurav confessed that though his character is in love with Baani (played by Amandeep Sidhu), he knows she is married and maintains his boundaries. He further said, "Maahir is a savior; he was the one who bailed Rajat (played by Aakash Ahuja) out when he was in custody and was mistreated."



"Baani and Maahir have become good friends, and Maahir always helps her out and supports her on several occasions. They have a platonic relationship," he added.



Asked how his character resonates with the audience, he said, “In today's time, all young successful professionals, businessmen, entrepreneurs, etc. are very careful when it comes to choosing their life partners; they prioritize their family and their health before anything else, and they are very goal-oriented."



"Maahir is relatable because he has all of the above qualities. His truthfulness, honesty, confidence, and secure nature make him a unique individual," Gaurav ended.

Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the show stars Amandeep Sidhu, Aakash Ahuja, Aasim Khan and many others in pivotal roles. Badall Pe Paon Hai airs from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

