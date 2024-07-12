Teri meri Doriyaann WRAP UP: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar express their thoughts; former reveals someone else bagged male lead

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann going off-air. We confirmed the buzz and informed the viewers that the show will telecast its last episode on July 14, 2024. While the last episode will be aired soon, the shoot of the show has been wrapped up. As the actors shot for their last day on July 11, 2024, Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar penned long notes to bid their beloved show and characters goodbye.

Vijayendra Kumeria shared interesting details about bagging Teri Meri Doriyaann

As Vijayendra Kumeria signed off as Angad Singh Brar in Teri Meri Doriyaann, the actor shared a fun fact about bagging the show. He mentioned that he grew his hair and beard ever since he heard about the character sketch. He was later informed that someone else had bagged the show as the main lead, but still, he didn't cut his hair or beard. After a few days, he was again approached to play Angad in the show and he accepted the offer.

Take a look at Vijayendra Kumeria's farewell post from Teri Meri Doriyaann sets:

Vijayendra Kumeria wrote, "Living this character for 22 months was an enriching & satisfying experience as an actor and as a person as well. There have been all sorts of experiences, some extremely good some not so good, there have been highs and lows …"

Himanshi Parashar's note on Teri Meri Doriyaann's wrap up

Himanshi Parashar got to play not one but two characters in the span of one and a half years of Teri Meri Doriyaann's journey. She played Sahiba and her doppelganger Gurnoor in the show.

Taking to Instagram, Himanshi shared a beautiful picture of her character Sahiba and penned an emotional post expressing what the character and show meant to her. She mentioned that she worked very hard for the show and gave her all. The actress also thanked the makers for the opportunity.

She wrote, "My daily routine for the past one and a half years has come to an end. This show has given me so much to remember by. The knowledge, the experience, the diversity as an actor! I’ve given my best to my show and have received so much of love and appreciation from you all."

Apart from Himanshi and Vijayendra, the show also featured actors like Gauri Tonk, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, and Jatin Arora among others.

