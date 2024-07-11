India's Best Dancer 4 EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor showers love on mom Babita; calls her 'important part' of her life

The famous dance reality show India's Best Dancer is returning with season 4. The refreshing judging panel will see Bollywood's Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor along with seasoned judges Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur. Karisma, who is very close to her mom Babita Kapoor, opened up about the bond she shares with her to participant Steve Jyrwa. Team Pinkvilla, exclusively got details about the same.

When Karisma Kapoor opened up about her mom- Exclusive details:

Karisma Kapoor was stunned by the performance of Steve Jyrwa whose grandmother had watched his performance via video call. The actress was touched by the gesture and spoke about her mom Babita Kapoor, "Honestly, my mother is a very important part of my life. She really looks after us. The values and the little of what I know is all what I’ve learnt from her."

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 promo here:

The Murder Mubarak actress further told Steve, "You have your grandmother’s blessings. Coming to your performance, I didn’t want it to end! What footwork and what expressions, loved it." India's Best Dancer season 4 will air from July 13, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

The makers posted a clip where Karisma Kapoor was seen praising Steve's performance on Sonam Kapoor-Imran Khan's song I Hate Luv Storys. "#LoLoLoves pyaar and dancing aur steve ne yeh dono cheezein pesh ki", read a part of the caption.

Advertisement

More about Karisma Kapoor's bond with her mom Babita:

The actress often shares pictures on her social media handle with her mother who herself was a star back in the 60's. Babita Kapoor stepped away from the movie industry, after getting married to Randhir Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor's parents had fallen in love, reportedly on the sets of Kal Aaj Aur Kal and it was on November 6, 1971, when they married.

Last year on Babita's 76th birthday, the actress posted a cute throwback picture of a pretty young Babita holding little Karisma which was loved by social media users.

More about Steve Jyrwa:

The 17-year-old boy hails from Shillong, Meghalaya and as the latest promo suggests, Karisma was stunned by his hip-hop style and breathtakingly awesome footwork. The judges also call his grandmother, as a sweet gesture, who was lucky to have witnessed her grandson's dance.

Talking about India's Best Dancer 4, tune into Sony Entertainment Television at 8.00 pm. This season promises to be unique in terms of dancing style, techniques, and varied innovations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor sets the stage ablaze with her stylish entry; sparks excitement as new judge