EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kanwar Dhillon recalls shooting for Pandya Store despite shoulder dislocation; reveals WHY he did so

Kanwar Dhillon is a prominent name in the telly industry and is loved for his acting prowess. Due to his impressive performance in all his shows, Kanwar has achieved immense success. Recently, Kanwar opened up about how he is dedicated towards his art, come what may. He even spoke about a time when he shot for Pandya Store despite shoulder dislocation and revealed why he did so.

While discussing how he puts his heart and soul into his work, Kanwar Dhillon revealed shooting with a shoulder dislocation during Pandya Store. He explained how he never took a day lightly while shooting for the show and gave his best every day.

Kanwar Dhillon remembered, "I dislocated my shoulder. I was saved from the surgery. I had a sling and I went to the set every day with the sling. I did not take a single day off. I shot that show, with a sling every day. I was running while wearing that sling and did everything. That is my commitment to my work and I love it."

He recalled how he was worried that his scenes would be cut short if he took time off to recover from shoulder dislocation.

Kanwar has a massive fan following and has earned huge appreciation for his talent. Over the years, Kanwar has been a part of numerous shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan, Piya Rangrezz, Hum Hain Na and more. However, the actor became a household name after playing the role of Shiva in the hit show, Pandya Store.

Currently, Kanwar is seen playing the lead role in the top-rated show Udne Ki Aasha. In this ongoing soap opera, the actor plays the character Sachin. He stars opposite Neha Harsora, who plays Sailee.

Speaking about his personal life, Kanwar started dating his Pandya Store co-star Alice Kaushik in 2021. While they were an onscreen couple, their romance soon turned into a real one and they fell for each other. Alice and Kanwar have been going strong since then. Alice is currently a contestant in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18.

