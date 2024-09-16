EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Simran Budharup on rejections: 'There is one hard truth that people are also ready to...'

Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup has been impressing fans with her acting prowess and has a huge fan following too. Over the years, Simran has worked in numerous shows and impressed fans with her talent. Recently, Pinkvilla got in touch with Simran to learn about her thoughts rejections in the industry. While speaking to us, Simran revealed how it is normal for popular actors to face rejections in the entertainment world.

Pinkvilla asked Simran Budharup to express her thoughts on rejections in the entertainment industry and the rising competition. She quoted, "Rejections are a part of our life. No matter how big or famous a celebrity you are, at least on TV, you face rejections because there is competition. There is one hard truth that people are also ready to work for less, so you might lose out on opportunities there."

Further, Simran explained, "Then secondly, they (the makers) might think you may fit into this but maybe you don't fit into that. It happens that you are sometimes not fit. When a person or an actor is coming into this industry, you already know that you are going to have rejections.

Take a look at Simran Budharup's post here-

The Kumkum Bhagya actress stated how rejections are normal in this industry for everyone and said, "It is very normal for even a famous actor to get rejected in 9 out of 10 projects. One can be grabbed. So I think it is very normal and accepted by all. You have to accept it otherwise everyone will start crying for losing projects."

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Simran Budharup made headlines after she raised her voice against the mistreatment that happened to her during Lalbaugh cha Raja Darshan. She shared a post on social media detailing how she and her mother were treated by a staff member and expressing her disappointment at being manhandled.

Workwise, Simran Budharup rose to fame after playing the parallel lead in Pandya Store. The actress is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Simran Budharup narrates Lalbaug cha Raja mishap in detail; says 'faith is commercialized'