Kumkum Bhagya's Simran Budharup slams Lalbaugh cha Raja staff for aggressively mandhandling her; shares disturbing video

Pandya Store fame Simran Budharup recently visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugh cha Raja for darshan with her mother. However, like many other celebrities, Simran's experience wasn't divine and was marred by the staff's unacceptable behavior. During her darshan, she and her mother were manhandled by the staff of Lalbaugh cha Raja.

Simran Budharup wrote a long note revealing her 'disheartening' experience at the divine place. She shared a video of the incident on her Instagram handle where it is visible how Simran and her mother are dragged and pushed by the Lalbaugh cha Raja staff.

In the caption of this post, Simran revealed how when her mother was clicking pictures of Bappa after the darshan, security personnel snatched the phone from her mother's hand. She revealed that when she tried to retrieve it, the security person pushed her mother and when the actress intervened, the bouncers manhandled her.

When Simran started to record their misbehaviour in her phone, the security tried to snatch her phone until they realised that she was an actress.

Further, Simran shed light on how devotees are treated inappropriately at the Lalbaug cha Raja. The Pandya Store actress wrote, "This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees."

The caption further read, "I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone."

Reacting to this horrifying video of Simran, several celebrities, fans and friends expressed their shock over the incident. Niyati Fatnani wrote, "So disheartening and unacceptable…" Palak Purswani commented, "This is disheartening & ruthless."

Speaking about Simran Budharup, the actress has been a part of several shows like Nazar, Pandya Store, Kumkum Bhagya and many others.

