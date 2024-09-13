After Simran Budharup's bad experience at Lalbaugcha Raja, Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at organizers

Kumkum Bhagya fame Simran Budharup had a disheartening experience at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. She had visited for the Ganesh Chaturthi occasion and revealed how one of the female bouncers snatched the phone from her mom's hand and mishandled them. Now, even Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed the security staff of the famous pandal and tweeted about why she does not like to visit.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee retweeted her reaction to a post by a user where he alleged that he neither felt positive nor negative while visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. The tweet read, "No offense, but when I visited much hyped #LalbaghchaRaja, I didn’t feel any strong positive or negative vibe; it was just neutral for me. I believe when religious places become commercialized and people are separated based on money/VIP status, the true spirit of God leaves that place.”

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa actress also spoke about how Lord Ganesha has become like a celebrity. She has a connection with Lalbaugh Raja but she would not like to go.

On the other hand, Simran had taken to her Instagram handle to share her experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja. She revealed she and her mother had gone to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organization snatched.

"A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was in the queue behind me, not that she was taking any extra time as it was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her," she wrote.

Simran further added by saying that when she intervened, the bouncers rough-handled me, and when she started recording this behavior of them, they tried snatching her phone too. When they came to know she was an actor, they backed off.

