EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Simran Budharup narrates Lalbaug cha Raja mishap in detail; says 'faith is commercialized'

Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup recently visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaug cha Raja but an unexpected mishap happened to her. The actress and her mother were mistreated and manhandled by the security. Simran informed her fans about the same by sharing a clip of it on her Instagram handle. Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Simran narrated the whole incident and revealed how she has been dealing with it.

We asked Simran Budharup how she had been dealing with the incident and inquired about her well-being. Simran assured, "I am okay. I am unhurt, my mother is unhurt. All of us are safe."Pinkvilla then asked Simran how this mishap occurred to her.

The Pandya Store fame shared, "Firstly, we went through someone so that we could get darshan easily. That is what celebrities do so that they don't get mobbed by people. Even when we were standing outside and were waiting for the person. There were almost 40–50 people who had come for a picture. So this is how celebrities go; they go through someone so that they are not mobbed by people. Which is fair, I feel."

Simran expressed her frustration by mentioning that Lalbaug cha Raja staff misbehaves with common people, which is not fair. She continued, "We went through a person and unluckily there was only one person who was escorting us over there. We went through the crowd itself. There was no special line through which we went; we went from the same crowd. Mohit (Mohit Parmar), my co-actor from Pandya Store, was left behind in the crowd and this person went to take him. Till this time, our turn came."

Simran revealed that she was the first one from her group to take the darshan of Lalbaug cha Raja. She disclosed, "As soon as I bowed down, I heard my mother saying, 'Aap kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing?)' and this person had my mother's phone. As she was taking her phone back, this person pushed my mother. Held her hand and pushed."

Seeing this, Simran interfered and questioned the security for their misbehaviour. She told the security, "Aap kya kar rahe ho, aapko samaj aa rha hai aap kya kar rahe ho. Aise kaise behave kar sakte ho. (What are you doing? Do you understand what you are doing? How can you behave like this?)"

Simran Budharup added, "Then this female bouncer came to me and said, 'You can't talk to him like that, he is a senior citizen.' Then I replied, 'Just because he is a senior citizen doesn't mean...' I just said this and this woman told me, 'Aap gaali kaise de rahe ho' (How can you abuse?)."

Simran revealed that the lady bouncer didn't let her complete her sentence and started to misbehave with her. The actress mentioned that when she started recording the misbehaviour of the lady bouncer, her phone was snatched away and so she started yelling and questioning the mistreatment of the security. Simran even said that the bouncer held her hand very tightly.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress shared how her mother then stepped in to protect her from the bouncers. She said, "My mom is a fit woman and it's a first instinct of a mother to protect her child. She was there for me. But what if she was not there for me? And that woman was so aggressive towards me that she would have hit me."

Take a look at Simran's PIC with her mom here-

Simran continued, "So this is what happened yesterday. As soon as the other bouncer realised that we are actors, that is when she went behind and she said, 'Chod de actor hai. Media mei aa jayega' (Leave them; they are actors. It will come in media). This is when she left me. If I were a normal person, they would have done what they do to normal people."

Simran expressed her anger, mentioning why even common people are treated this way as devotees come to take darshan with immense hope and devotion in their hearts. She said people come there to meet Lord Ganesha and everyone has equal rights on Bappa.

When asked whether she reported to the main authority about this misbehaviour, Simran informed, "I did not because when I came out I was so furious and I got anxious. I didn't have the video till I came out. When I came out, Akshay (Akshay Kharodia) and all were there. I was crying. So a boy among two or three youngsters came to me and asked if I was okay and gave this video to me, saying it would be helpful for me. That is when I got that video. Otherwise, I didn't have anything to prove to people what happened."

When asked whether faith is commercialised at Lalbaug, Simran quoted, "Of course. It is not only about Lalbaug. It is about any other temple that is very famous; even if it is not famous, it is a business now.

Simran elaborated on how she has been an ardent devotee of Lalbaug since childhood, even when she was not an actor, she shared that she stood in the queue for 19 hours only for Mukh Darshan. The actress mentioned that she has faith like many others.

Simran added how actors or VIPs cannot take the normal queue to take Lalbaug cha Raja darshan. She explained that if actors or VIPs take the normal queue, they will get mobbed and there will be chaos.

Further, Simran stated how she even visits Lalbaugh cha Raja's visarjan every year and doesn't mind going from the crowd.

As Simran raised her voice against this injustice, the actress added, "I feel that God purposely brought me there that day so that this issue gets highlighted publicly."

On the professional front, Simran Budharup is currently seen in the hit show, Kumkum Bhagya.

