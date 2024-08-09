EXCLUSIVE: Prachi Bansal talks about Mahayudh track in Shrimad Ramayan; 'Sita has waited for this day for a long time'

Pinkvilla got in touch with Shrimad Ramayan actor Prachi Bansal who plays the character of Goddess Sita in the show. In an exclusive interview, the talented actress spoke at length about bagging the show, the upcoming track and much more. Read the interview below.

Prachi Bansal on Mahayudh track in Shrimad Ramayan

Prachi Bansal said, "I am quite overwhelmed as we are heading towards the climax of the current phase. Sita has waited for this day for a long time and now, the wait will finally be over when she will unite with Shri Ram. I am also excited and eager as we enter the new phase as the story doesn't end with this war, but it marks the beginning of a new chapter."

She added, "A big chapter will start in Lord Ram and Sita's life and viewers will get to see so many untold stories of Ramayan."



Prachi Bansal on what makes Shrimad Ramayan relevant

The Thapki Pyaar Ki actress said, "I think our show is relevant because it explores the human side of Lord Ram by showcasing his internal struggles and emotional considerations as he makes pivotal decisions. It also delves deeply into the motivations and viewpoints of other important characters, bringing the lesser-known aspects of the story to the fore."

She added, "Ramayana is an integral part of our culture and spreading this story across the generations is very important. This show is particularly very special because it is made keeping in mind the youth of today so that today's generation can learn about the teachings and values of Ramayan."

Prachi Bansal on Shrimad Ramayan airing on Sony SAB

"I am excited the show will now air on Sony SAB, a channel my family and I spend most of our time watching together and hence holds great nostalgia for me. I hope just like our family, a lot of families across the country will watch the show with their loved ones and continue to shower us with their generous love and affection."

She added, "I am inspired by Sita's grace, resilience, and unwavering devotion, and am looking forward to play the role in the upcoming episodes that explores new depths of her character. I am hopeful that the new phase of the story will attract more viewers as it will highlight the new and some of the lesser-known aspects of the story."

Prachi Bansal on fan encounters post Shrimad Ramayan

"The amount of love my fans have given me, I have never got such love till date. One instance I remember in particular is when I was in a mall and an older lady was continuously staring at me. And then finally she came up to me and said, 'You are Sita maa right?’. I felt so good. I feel blessed and grateful seeing so much love for us across people of all age groups."

Prachi Bansal on bagging Shrimad Ramayan

"This is my first ever big show as a lead in TV and I completely feel that this is the blessing of Lord Ram and Sita. You do not get to play such a role unless it's destined so definitely there's a divine intervention. I'm trying my best to do justice to it, to understand Sita’s journey from the depth of my heart. And this is truly a blessing for sure."

Shrimad Ramayan is all set to telecast on Sony SAB from 12 August onwards at 7:30 pm.

