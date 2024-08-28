EXCLUSIVE: Sourabh Raaj Jain reveals not thinking twice before signing Veer Murarbaji as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Sourabh Raaj Jain has been entertaining viewers with his versatile talent and his performances in various shows like Remix and Patiala Babes, among others. The talented actor is all set to play the powerful character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an upcoming film titled Veer Murarbaji. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jain revealed not giving a second thought to the project offer.

When asked about taking up Veer Murarbaji, Sourabh Raaj Jain revealed, "To get the opportunity to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a blessing for any Actor. When I received a call for this role, I did not think twice and instantly said yes."

He added, "I wasn’t aware of the story of Veer Murarbaji, and likewise, I believe many are unaware of his bravery and martyrdom. Ankit Mohan has given it all to the character. Can’t wait for the audience reaction once it gets released."

Take a look at the teaser of Veer Murarbaji here:

In the movie's teaser, the Patiala Babes actor exudes royalty with his look as Shivaji Maharaj. He poses with his glorious turban and determined look, which speaks volumes about the warrior spirit of the Great Maratha King.

The teaser has left the fans excited and curious about its release.

Apart from Veer Murarbaji, Sourabh has other projects ready to release, like The BraFitter alongside Shweta Tiwari. He will also be seen in a sci-fi film and an upcoming project with an OTT platform.

The talented actor believes in exploring new mediums and has tried his hand at RJing and news anchoring as well.

Talking about Sourabh Raaj Jain's real life, the actor is happily married to Riddhima, and the couple are parents to their twins, a girl and a boy.

