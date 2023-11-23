EXCLUSIVE Spoiler Alert Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi and Ishaan to perform skit on Virat and Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing for an exciting twist. Slowly and steadily, Savi and Ishaan are coming closer. The duo are now friends, and this has irked almost the entire Bhosale family. The current track of the show revolves around Bhosale Institute's College Fest, wherein Savi aspires to win the competition while Durva and Ayush want to make sure that they do the same.

During the College Fest event, the show will witness an interesting sequence wherein Savi and Ishaan will be seen performing a skit based on Virat and Sai.

Ishaan and Savi's special tribute to Virat and Sai

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi and Ishaan will team up to perform a special skit on the lives of Savi's parents, Virat Chavan and Sai Joshi Chavan (Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh). Savi will play the character of Sai in the skit, while Ishaan will play Virat. The duo will examine Virat and Sai's life journey and pay tribute to the popular couple.

How did Ishaan and Savi get to perform together?

While Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is a student of the college, Ishaan is a professor. However, owing to a big conspiracy by Durva and Ayush, Ishaan steps in to perform with Savi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Durva and Ayush will plan a conspiracy against Savi's dance partner, which will result in him not being able to perform with Savi.

Seeing Savi disheartened and disappointed, Ishaan steps in to rescue her and decides to perform with her. Before performing the skit, the duo will also perform a dance number.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Virat and Sai's love story. The characters were played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. Aishwarya Sharma played the gray character of Pakhi. After Virat and Sai's deaths, the show took a leap, unveiling a new story about Savi and Ishaan, played by Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora.

