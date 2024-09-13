EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi REVEALS he will be seen alongside Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in a period film

Bhavya Gandhi, who is celebrated for his role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making a comeback to the television screen in a never-seen avatar. Although he has signed the dotted lines to play an antagonist in Pushpa Impossible, fans are eager to know about his upcoming projects. Pinkvilla got in touch with Bhavya, and the actor made a few candid revelations regarding his work front.

When we asked Bhavya Gandhi about what is in the pipeline besides Ajab Raat Ni Gajab Vaat, the actor told us, "As of now, my Gujarati film will be releasing soon. Titled Om Sweet Om, several segments of the movie have been shot in London, and I hope the audience likes it. I am also doing a period movie, Kesari Veer, alongside Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi."

Further, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame added that he likes the current phase of his career when he is experimenting with a diverse range of roles and has opportunities to explore.

Ajab Raat Ni Gajab Vaat is a blend of comedy, drama, and romance. This film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bhavya Gandhi and Aarohi Patel. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 15, 2024. Full of surprises, humor, and unexpected emotions, Ajab Raat Ni Gajab Vaat is directed by Prem Gadhvi and Killol Parmar.

Further, when quizzed about whether he is excited or nervous about his return to television, Bhavya said, "I'm very excited. Since I'm playing a role that is completely different from what my fans have known me, I'm quite delighted. Even though people don't like me portraying a psychotic antagonist in Pushpa Impossible, I won't be disheartened."

For those who have been living under a rock, Bhavya Gandhi left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. Then, he worked in the Gujarati industry and now has been taken aboard the cast of Pushpa Impossible to essay the role of Pabhaas, a man who grew up in a wealthy but emotionally distant family.

