EXCLUSIVE: Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadialla furious after being TROLLED by onscreen daughter Isha Maliviya's fans; 'Will file police complaint'

Udaariyaan might have gone off-air but the controversies from the show are still quite fresh. The fresh controversy is between the onscreen mother-daughter duo Kamal Dadialla and Isha Malviya who played the characters of Satti and Jasmine in the show.

As Isha Malviya entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with ex-boyfriend and Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar, Kamal extended her support to Kumar and at times lashed out at Malviya's behavior in the show. However, now Dadialla faced immense trolling from Isha's fans and she has decided to tackle the matter legally.

Kamal Dadialla on why Isha Malviya fans trolled her

Kamal Dadialla took to social media and shared a video wherein she spoke about being mentally harassed by Isha Malviya's fans. After watching the video, Pinkvilla called Dadialla and asked her about the matter in detail.

She said, "I believe one of her songs reached 100 million and her fans just went crazy. They're messaging me and telling me that Isha is getting a lot of success and it is a slap on the faces of people who went against her during Bigg Boss."

Take a look at Kamal Dadialla's post on Instagram slamming Isha Malviya's fans:

The Teri Meri Doriyaann actress said, "I just replied to one comment that the song is sung by Nooran sisters and the entire team worked hard and the success is not only because of Isha. That's it. And now they started to attack me with mean comments, and threats."

Advertisement

"They've been calling me on Instagram. Not even letting me eat my food. I have lost my patience now. I didn't even tell her anything, I don't know why her fans are targeting me and spreading hatred for me," she said.

She added, "I was still ignoring the comments while they were subjected to me, however, now, these so-called fans have started speaking utter nonsense about my mother and my daughter. This is something that I will never let go of. And thus, I posted that video and addressed the issue."

When asked if she spoke to Isha and informed her about her fans' harassment, Kamal said, "Why should I call her? I even have a screenshot wherein her mother is motivating fans to harass me and send hate messages to me."

She added, "When I know directly or indirectly she knows about it, why would I call her? We are not in contact. After Bigg Boss, we came face to face once but she didn't speak to me and we ignored each other."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Kamal Dadialla and Isha Malviya played onscreen mother-daughter in Udaariyaan.

Kamal Dadialla on fans trolling her

Talking about fans trolling her, Kamal said, "I think her fans should congratulate and enjoy her success with her and not spread hate by targeting someone else. I don't wish bad for her at all. Everybody is happy with the kind of work they're doing."

Kamal Dadilla on taking action against the trolls

When asked if she wanted to take action against the hate comments and trolls, Kamal said, "Definitely. I have reported a few accounts to cybercrime and I am also thinking about registering a police complaint. I have all screenshots of the fans sending me threats including the message wherein Isha's mother motivated her 'fans' to harass me.

Kamal Dadialla on the troll culture

Talking about trolls on the Internet, Kamal said, "I am totally against this culture. Who gave these people the right to talk nonsense and pass mean comments? Just because we are public figures, these people feel that they've gotten a license to write anything, hiding themselves behind computer/ mobile screens."

Advertisement

"This is utterly unfair and I condemn it. I feel celebrities should come out in the open and take action against such harassment," she concluded.

Kamal Dadialla was last seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann while Isha Malviya was last seen in a music video with Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan.



ALSO READ: Isha Malviya regrets doing Bigg Boss 17: 'Regret forming relationships with people'