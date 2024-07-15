Udaariyaan actor Simran Khanna loses 6 lakh Instagram followers for THIS reason

TV actress Simran Khanna, best known for her serial Udaariyaan, has lost many followers on her Instagram. According to a Times Of India report, she lost around 6 lakh followers on social media and later addressed the concern on her social media feed. She had told the publication, "This morning I woke up with almost 6 lakh people unfollowing me." Well, there have been many stars whose social media handles have been hacked, in the past.

Simran Khanna loses 6 lakh followers on Instagram:

It was this morning on July 15, that Simran Khanna realised that she had lost 6 lakh followers from her social media. She was shocked to know that it took place overnight and had reached out to her team to understand the situation. The actress also asked Instagram support help to aid her in the situation. "While there’s no response from them yet, my team told me that my account may have been hacked because there is no way that so many followers can drop overnight", she further said.

Simran continued that it has been a cause of concern for her and so she had posted about the same on her social media feed. As of now, there is no activity happening on her Instagram, and texts have not been sent to anyone. She finds it weird and believes that social media is a source of income in today's day and age. Times have changed and one gets a lot of work via social media platforms. There have been brand deals and content that have been shot. It has also acted as a source of income for stars and social media details are shared to see the following count. "So this does matter to actors a lot", Simran feels.

More about Simran Khanna:

The actress was last seen in the telly show Ajooni and is now with the cast of Udaariyaan. There have been changes in the storyline that have resulted in the introduction of new characters. Speaking about her role, she told the same publication that she had got a detailed brief about her character and was happy with how it was shaping.