EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Are reality shows real? Roadies 19 gang leader Gautam Gulati reveals the SURPRISING truth

Popular actor Gautam Gulati has been a part of the industry for several years and is among the most prominent names. The actor has worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows, entertaining viewers with his reel and real personality. He enjoys immense love from a massive fanbase for his roles across multiple genres of shows and films. Gautam is also known for lifting the trophy of the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss season 8. During his stint in this controversial reality show, Gautam was praised for his unfiltered behavior and was admired for being vocal about his thoughts.

Gautam Gulati talks about reality shows:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gautam Gulati shared how his journey was in Bigg Boss season 8 and revealed whether reality shows are real. The actor shared, "The first show I did was absolutely real. They literally lock you inside a house. I had hardly watched Bigg Boss episodes before participating in the show. I used to think why the show is always plain and no entertainment. Salman sir is coming, nobody is dancing, having fun, enjoying but only fighting. I thought I need to go there and change something. I was always aggressive about these things, and that is the reason when any guest would come, I would dance and sing for them."

Watch Gautam Gulati's full interview here-

The Roadies 19 gang leader added, "I used to make sure that the guests were happy and enjoying. Even though I had dull days sometimes because there was too much negativity, but still I entertained because I knew I'm in the house because of the people who liked me. So I had to entertain anyhow, even if there was a fight going on."

Gautam Gulati's professional life:

Along with being the winner of Bigg Boss season 8, Gautam Gulati has also been part of several shows such as Kasamh Se, Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and others. He has also proved his acting mettle in several films like Azhar, Virgin Bhanupriya, Radhe, and more.

At present, Gautam is gearing up for his upcoming show Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand, where he will be seen as one of the gang leaders and will join Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty.

