Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand finale: New SHOCKING TWIST leaves Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant and other stunned

Bigg Bigg Marathi 5 is nearing its conclusion. The show will soon wrap up, and the viewers will get their most-awaited winner of the season. In the previous episodes, the contestants enjoyed a fun DJ night; however, Bigg Boss later announced the midweek eviction, leaving everyone shocked. After an impressive journey in the show, Varsha Usgaonkar was eliminated from the show. While the contestants felt that they'd become Top 6 finalists, Bigg Boss dropped yet another twist of yet another eviction, leaving everyone shocked.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Bigg Boss asks the Top 6 contestants, namely Ankita Walawalkar, Suraj Chavan, Nikki Tamboli, Janhvi Killekar, Dhananjay Powar, and Abhijeet Sawant, to gather in the garden area and announces that from the top 6, only five contestants will go ahead in the competition, hinting at yet another eviction, leaving Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, and others stunned.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Talking about the finalists of the show, Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist of the show by winning the ticket to finale task.

In the Ticket to Finale task, the contestant with the most number of mutual fund coins to secure his or her place in the finale. Nikki Tamboli collected 300 coins and hence became the first finalist of Big Boss Marathi 5.

Bigg Boss organized another task for the other housemates, and that challenge was won by Suraj. He performed better than the other contestants but could not win against Nikki.

The last two weeks of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 have been an emotional roller coaster for the celebrity contestants as well as the audiences. The show had the most awaited family week wherein the contestants had teary re-unions with their family members and close ones.

Abhijeet Sawant met his wife Shilpa and two daughters on the show which left everyone emotional seeing Sawant as a dotting father and a husband. Dhananjay, Suraj and Ankita met their respective parents and were elated to have them share screen space on national television.

Janhvi Killekar's husband was also seen on the show and the couple won many hearts with their unfiltered romance and understanding.

Following the family week was the journey video segment. Almost all contestants who enter the show dream about watching their journey videos close to the finale. A grand set-up was made for the contestants to feel special. They were made to pose in front of the paparazzi and later they watched their journey videos among their fans.

The cheers from fans and their support and love left many contestants emotional. Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, and Varsha Usgaonkar among others were seen getting teary-eyed watching their difficult yet fulfilling journey in the show.

As the viewers await the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, let's talk about the previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode wherein Gashmeer Mahajani and Prajakta Mali among other guests graced the show and had fun interactions with the contestants. Gashmeer and Abhijeet did hip-hop dance but with a twist. Instead of a high-beat song, they were made to perform on a rather slow and sad track, which left the viewers in splits.

Among the drama and controversies surrounding the show, the question remains, who will lift the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 trophy? Only time will reveal.

