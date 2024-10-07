Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner Suraj Chavan: Who is he? All you need to know about him

As the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 came to an end, we got our winner, Suraj Chavan, who grabbed the trophy with 14.6 lakh cash and jewelry worth 10 lakh. From the beginning, Suraj Chavan has been a strong contestant who gave an impeccable performance in tasks and formed a deep connection with the audience, making him the well-deserving winner. Let's now have a deeper look at his journey.

Who is Suraj Chavan?

The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner—Suraj Chavan comes from Modhave Village in Baramati. With his hard work and dedication, Suraj Chavan gained popularity on social media platforms. He kept the audience engaged with his unique style and humorous videos in Marathi. With the early success on social media, Suraj Chavan also starred in movies like Raja Rani and Musandi.

His early life & career

At a very young age, Suraj tragically lost his parents. Suraj lost his father to cancer and then his mother and grandmother on the same day, leaving him devastated. At an early age, Suraj was left alone to feed himself and his five sisters. This heartbreaking situation has now shaped Suraj Chavan’s character and strength.

During the Bigg Boss, Suraj Chavan was seen expressing his grief, saying, “Why did they give birth to me if they were going to leave so soon?” This question left everyone in tears.

To build a good life for himself and his sisters, Suraj tried making social media content that earned him a massive fan following, and now emerging as a Bigg Boss winner, he was able to share his story with the audience. Post-win, there are a lot of interesting opportunities waiting for him. And we are quite excited to see how Suraj Chavan will surprise us with his next on-screen appearance.

Suraj's journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and bond with housemates

Suraj Chavan’s journey in Bigg Boss is full of self-growth and learning. In his early days at Bigg Boss, Suraj received criticism and struggled to adapt to the structure and dynamics of the game. However, with the support of fellow contestants, and host Ritesh Deshmukh was later able to understand the concept of the show and mix well with others.

Throughout the season, Suraj Chavan developed a strong bond with Pandharinath (Paddy) Kamble, Ankita Walawalkar, and Dhananjay Powar. Kamble was always there to emotionally support Suraj Chavan and promised each other to meet outside the house.

Reactions to Suraj’s Win

With Abijeet Sawant as the first-runner up, Suraj Chavan lifted the trophy, receiving appreciation from his fans and loved ones. With Suraj Chavan crowned as the winner, he expressed his feelings, saying, “I had told that I will take his trophy home in Zapuk Zupuk' pattern, and it came true today.”

Further, fans showered their love and appreciation, writing, “ए माझा वाघ जिंकला 🙌❤️ आख्खा महाराष्ट्र जिंकला… 🙌❤️ सर्वांच खूप खूप धन्यवाद” (This is my tiger won 🙌❤️ whole Maharashtra won... 🙌❤️ Thank you so much, everyone) whereas other fans wrote, “अखंड महाराष्ट्राचं प्रेम आणि तुझं कौशल्य त्याचंच आज तुला फळ भेटलं, अभिमान आहे सुरज तुझा” (The love of unbroken Maharashtra and your skill is the same. Today you got fruit, proud of you Suraj).

Fans loved his journey in Bigg Boss and are continuously showering their love and wishing him luck on his next work.

What’s next for Suraj Chavan?

After completing his Bigg Boss journey, Suraj Chavan expressed his desire to build a house and name it Bigg Boss. When talking about his projects, we would love to see Suraj Chavan gracing our screen with his next impeccable performance, and we are looking forward to it.

