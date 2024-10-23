EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dalljiet Kaur on estranged husband Nikhil Patel coming to India with alleged GF to celebrate his birthday: 'Mere pairo tale zameen khisak gayi'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health

Dalljiet Kaur is currently fighting a legal battle with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel after both made several serious allegations against each other. While revealing how the legal battle against him began, Dalljiet accused Nikhil of flaunting his relationship with his alleged girlfriend on social media. She even mentioned how the Kenya-based businessman purposely triggered her by coming to India to celebrate his birthday.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dalljiet Kaur expressed her anger about Nikhil posting pictures with his girlfriend and said, "Even though he knows that I am very angry, which wife will not be angry? Maybe if I had been dignified and not said anything, then too, people would not have been happy. So I don't care about those people."

She continued, "When I retaliated, I saw his posts. Then he released a statement saying that there was no marriage. I uploaded the marriage video then. He then put a child abuse case against me. Then I retaliated and finally started a case in Kenya."

Dalljiet mentioned her motive for starting the case and said, "My main motive was to take my belongings. It was my marital home and it was accepted in Kenya. It was clear that it's my marital home and I can take the belongings. I went to my house with the stay order and I was not allowed inside."

Recalling the humiliation against her and her son Jaydon, Dalljiet shared, "The watchmen who used to say 'bye' to Jaydon while playing, he didn't allow me in. Forget about that humiliation. When I came back, I had no idea where my belongings were. I was confused about whether they were in storage or where. While I was coming out of that, he came to India on his birthday with his girlfriend."

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress expressed her frustration saying, "I didn't book their tickets or invite them. Why did they come? What was he trying to prove? Even if there was a medical emergency why India, the whole world is there to go. When he came, I lost my patience."

Dalljiet revealed that even her family couldn't take Nikhil's behavior. She expressed how she was already in a whirlpool of emotions and then Nikhil shocked her by coming to India to celebrate his 45th birthday with his girlfriend. She questioned, "Are you serious?"

Dalljiet accused Nikhil Patel of triggering her purposely even after wronging her too many times by not considering their marriage, throwing her belongings and so on. The Bigg Boss 13 fame said, "He did a lot of wrong things on many level. Forget about morally or ethically but humanly.

After learning that Nikhil was in India, the actress revealed her reaction and said, "Mere pairo tale zameen khisak gayi. My family was the one to see it first. And then I decided to stop all. At that time, I was going through a bad depression." She even mentioned that she was going through physical pain during her depression.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

