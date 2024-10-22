EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dalljiet Kaur accuses ex-husband Shalin Bhanot of being an absent father; 'Not a single message..'

Dalljiet Kaur is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Detailing her ordeal and disappointment in him, the actress spoke candidly to Pinkvilla. She talked about healing from the turmoil she faced, and Dalljiet also disclosed details about her second marriage with Nikhil Patel. The actress also spoke at length about her ex-husband, Shalin Bhanot, and revealed that the Bekaboo actor was not present for Jaydon as a father.

When we inquired Dalljiet about whether she has been receiving any kind of support from Shalin Bhanot as he is Jaydon's father, the actress commented, "Is he?" She went on to add, "The best thing is I don't need support, and I want to tell Mr Bhanot that I do not need your support. But his son needed a call and deserved a call, but he never got that."

"From the time we divorced, it has always been a pattern that whenever he would ask, 'I'm free. Can I come to meet?' I've never said no. I was always busy as a single mother figuring out my life. I never took care of his schedule, but if we ever asked, I never said no. It's been a pattern for 9 years," the Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon actress shared.

Watch the interview here:

Taking the conversation ahead, the actress revealed that before getting married to Nikhil Patel, she introduced him to Shalin Bhanot, thinking of it as her duty. She mentioned how the former Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant knew about her looking for marriage. "I wanted that for myself; I deserved it," emphasized Kaur.

Advertisement

The actress recalled asking Shalin Bhanot to visit them in Kenya. Kaur said that she told Shalin whenever he wants to meet Jaydon, he can come and stay with them in Kenya. Dalljiet shared that she also asked Shalin to meet Jaydon when she returned to India. But Shalin never contacted her regarding it.

Dalljiet disclosed, "Not a single message, forget about the meeting. It is also very interesting how I don't want anything from him. What will he do? The pain that me and Jaydon are going through is our journey to take." Further, the 41-year-old emphasized that she had no concerns about their past relationship.

She shared how someone had trolled her by suggesting that she should consider marrying Shalin once again. Addressing the same, Dalljiet stated, "Jinko chinta hi nahi, kabhi pucha hi nahi, tum kya baate kar rahe ho guys (He doesn't care and never inquired about Jaydon's well-being. What are you even talking about, guys)."

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dalljiet Kaur reacts to accusations that she created controversy with Nikhil Patel to enter Bigg Boss 18