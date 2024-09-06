Did you know Sanaya Irani rejected Kajol and Aamir Khan's THIS film? But here's the catch

Sanaya Irani is a bankable name in the television industry. The talented actress has also been a part of Aamir Khan and Kajol's popular movie Fanna as Kajol's friend. However, did you know Sanaya declined the offer of the movie earlier and even dodged the opportunity once but later got on board? Read below to know the full story.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Sanaya Irani revealed receiving a call from Yaj Raj Films for Fanna. She said, "I got this call from Yaj Raj saying that they're making this movie with Aamir Khan and Kajol and they have a friend's role for me. I was like, No, no, I am only interested in doing leads. They called me back and told me that it's a big film and there are these important friends. I was like, "Okay, I really like Aamir and Kajol, so it will be a good experience."

Take a look at Sanaya Irani's fun reel here:

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress further revealed that she missed the first reading session of the movie. She mentioned that the reading was in Juhu and she stays in South Mumbai, which is quite far away. When she got a call from the makers checking her whereabouts, she told them that she was sleeping and would not be able to make it to the reading soon. She added that she was fine with letting go of the opportunity.

Sanaya further revealed that they persuaded her to come for the reading. She learned later that the person who called her for the reading kept his phone on speaker and Kunal Kohli heard her giving an excuse of sleeping for missing the reading session. Kohli was thus keen on having her on board.

Sana Irani has been a part of popular TV shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Rangrasia.

