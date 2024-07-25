EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi recalls getting replaced last minute from web show: 'I was told she is someone's...'

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi has been the most loved and talented celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. It is a known fact that decisions in industry are made and changed overnight. Replacement and rejections are a part and parcel of this entertainment world.

Shivangi, who appeared on Pinkvilla's Behind the Success show, shared her shocking story when she was replaced last minute by some celebrity's daughter.

Shivangi Joshi reveals getting replaced:

When asked whether she ever got replaced from a project, Shivangi Joshi told Pinkvilla, "It has happened to me." She revealed, "I was considered for another platform and my auditions happened. They really liked my performance and everything was set. Suddenly last minute I got to know that someone else is doing the project."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that some celebrity's daughter replaced her in the web show where she was signed.

Shivangi continued, "I asked 'When did this happen?' so I was told that she is someone's daughter and now she is being considered for the role. I don't want to take names. I was told that you can do the friend part if you want." When asked whether this was for a film or show, Shivangi shared that it was a big web show.

Watch Shivangi Joshi's exclusive interview here-

Shivangi Joshi on designers not giving outfits to TV actors:

Shivangi Joshi talks about designers not giving outfits to TV actors. The Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress mentioned earlier how designers didn't wish to give their clothes to TV actors but it still happens in the industry.

She revealed, "There are two designers who in the start used to call TV actors and gift them outfits. However, now even they say 'We don't give outfits to TV actors, we only give to Bollywood actors'. Then I realized that even now this exists."

Further Shivangi mentioned that even if the designers give their outfits to TV actors, those are that outfits which no one wants to wear. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame added, "I feel bad about this. I think TV actors have a wide reach compared to a few Bollywood actors. This is something that needs to change."

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon.

