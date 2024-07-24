EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi on bond with Begusarai co-actress Shweta Tiwari; 'I can call her...'

Pinkvilla dropped a huge surprise for all the ardent fans of television's popular actress Shivangi Joshi. We at Pinkvilla featured Joshi in our recently launched show Behind The Success wherein actors speak about their journey, success, and much more.

In a candid chat with us, Shivangi Joshi spoke at length about working with Shweta Tiwari during the initial days of her career and mentioned she could call her anytime. She also discussed her journey in the showbiz world and more.

Shivangi Joshi opens up on her bond with Shweta Tiwari

Shivangi Joshi shared screenspace with Shweta Tiwari in Begusarai and has stayed in contact with her ever since. When asked about her bond with Tiwari, Shivangi said, "I feel she is an amazing actor. Woh bahot bahot achi actor hai. Aur jab mai unko perform karte dekhti bhi thi toh mai sochti thi ke yaar yeh kitna natural, kaise kar lete hai. Tab mai bhi unko nuances choti choti cheeze pakadti thi or sochti thi k mai apne next scene mey I will try to do something like that, because I used to admire her."

(Shweta Tiwari is an amazing actress and I would often wonder how could she perform so well. I used to observe her and take notes of certain nuances for my scenes because I used to admire her).

Shivangi Joshi added, "She is an amazing actress and a wonderful human being. Matlab kaafi achi rahi hamari bond. Woh aur meri mumma bhi kaafi baatein karte hai. Abhi kuch time se thoda, itna zyada we've not in touch but aisa bhi nahi hai ke we are not in touch. But she is there for me whenever I require like I can call her and tell her Shweta Di, this is the thing and the same goes for her."

(We shared a great bond. My mother also used to talk a lot with her. Off late we've not been in much contact but I know she'd be there for me whenever I require. I can call her and discuss things with her and the same goes for her).

Shivangi Joshi on how she got her name

In the candid interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that she had a different name until her first standard. She narrated that her mother was a huge Manisha Koirala fan and in one of her favorite movies, Koirala was named Shivangi and that's why her mother decided to name her daughter Shivangi. However, in her family, bua (father's sister) was given the right to name the baby, and her bua named her Ishq.

Shivangi further narrated that when she was about to enter school, her grandmother felt that the name was quite unusual and people could mock her, and thus, her name was changed to Shivangi, which left her mother elated.

Shivangi Joshi on her initial years in the television industry

Prior to achieving success in the TV industry, Shivangi was a cast member of a show called Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankhmicholi. Her first day on set was challenging as she struggled with the technical jargon. The veteran actors on the show were critical of her, which was disheartening, but she was determined to improve and become proficient in her craft.

Shivangi mentioned that when she left the show, the actors who were criticizing her got emotional.

