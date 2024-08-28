Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives a quirky response when asked which show among Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 gave her more fame

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently one of the bankable celebrities in the entertainment industry. Choudhary is all set for her debut web series titled Dus June Ki Raat alongside Tushar Kapoor. In a recent interview, the talented actress spoke about the show that gave her more fame among Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16.

In an interview for Balaji Telefilms' Set Pe Charcha, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared as a guest and spoke her heart out on various topics. When asked which show between Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 garnered her more fame, the actress mentioned that Udaariyaan helped her get fame while Bigg Boss 16 helped her sustain in the industry.

She said, "Ek ne take off kiya or dusre ne sambhaal ke rakha upar."

Furthermore, in the interview, she revealed her conservative family background and mentioned that her eldest sister has never worn denim jeans. When asked about changing her name from Pari to Priyanka, the Udaariyaan actress added that things turned out in her favor ever since she changed her name.

Revealing a lesser-known thing about her, she added that she can't stay hungry. She said, "When I'm hungry, I am hangry (Hungry and angry)." When asked about women getting financially independent, she said, "When she is financially independent, she's the strongest woman then."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered the entertainment industry as a model and did a few shows before bagging her first lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Udaariyaan. She played the character of Tejo in the show and her chemistry with actor Ankit Gupta was quite loved.

After a successful stint in Udaariyaan, both Priyanka and Ankit participated in Bigg Boss 16 and gained immense popularity.

