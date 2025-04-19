Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks silence on breakup rumors with alleged boyfriend Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's close bond often made headlines. However, the alleged duo grabbed eyeballs after unfollowing each other on Instagram. Fans quickly speculated that there was trouble in paradise. Priyanka and Ankit didn't reveal the reason behind their alleged separation but indirectly mentioned that all is not well. Now Priyanka has reacted to the buzz about her private life on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mentioned how the gossip about her personal life has been making headlines, whereas her work isn't in the news. She made a strong comment, stating, "If only work got the same attention as private matters, this industry would be unstoppable."

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's story here-

While the rumors of their alleged breakup have been in the headlines for a while now, Ankit Gupta's actions intensified speculations. For the unversed, Ankit and Priyanka were supposed to be a part of a show titled Tere Ho Jaayein Hum. However, after breakup rumors arose, Ankit stepped away from the project.

Giving a reason for his decision, Ankit told the media that he needed a break and personal time. He also added that he wasn’t in the right space to commit to the project at the moment. This news came as a big shock to PriAnkit fans.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta became a fan-favorite celebrity couple after their sizzling chemistry in Udaariyaan. Soon, the reel romance turned real, and rumors were rife that both were head over heels for each other. Amid these rumors, the two participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

It was then that fans saw their close bond and shipped them every day on social media. Priyanka and Ankit never confirmed their relationship, but their feelings for each other didn't escape the eagle-eyed fans who continue to shower love on them. However, the recent news about their troubled relationship has left their fans upset.

