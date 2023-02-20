EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Junooniyatt’s Gautam Singh Vig on his character’s comparisons with Rockstar’s Ranbir Kapoor

Soon after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta are seen in their new TV show Junooniyatt, with actress Neha Rana, who plays Elahi. Interestingly, Gautam’s character in the show is called Jordan - who is a musician, which reminds one of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 musical romantic drama - Rockstar, in which RK’s character is named Jordan, and is a musician too. Has his character taken any inspiration from Rockstar’s Ranbir Kapoor?

“I think the only inspiration is the passion towards the music, which was in him and is in my character too. I think Jordan naam ke log hote hi aise hai, they are passionate and inspirational. They both love music, and nothing is beyond music for them. Even my mother in the show always had this dream for me, to see me do concerts once I grow up. So his jununiyat is only his music, and he doesn’t understand anything else,” says Gautam Singh Vig.