EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Junooniyatt’s Gautam Singh Vig on his character’s comparisons with Rockstar’s Ranbir Kapoor
Junooniyatt is headlined by Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. Ankit and Gautam were earlier part of Bigg Boss 16.
Soon after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta are seen in their new TV show Junooniyatt, with actress Neha Rana, who plays Elahi. Interestingly, Gautam’s character in the show is called Jordan - who is a musician, which reminds one of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 musical romantic drama - Rockstar, in which RK’s character is named Jordan, and is a musician too. Has his character taken any inspiration from Rockstar’s Ranbir Kapoor?
“I think the only inspiration is the passion towards the music, which was in him and is in my character too. I think Jordan naam ke log hote hi aise hai, they are passionate and inspirational. They both love music, and nothing is beyond music for them. Even my mother in the show always had this dream for me, to see me do concerts once I grow up. So his jununiyat is only his music, and he doesn’t understand anything else,” says Gautam Singh Vig.
He elaborates, “In Rockstar, just like his journey was from Janardhan to Jordan, my character’s journey is similar as well. So let's see how far it goes. I already shot one of his songs from the film for the show, so I am very excited.”
Gautam Singh Vig adds, “But not only Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar, all musicians have the same kind of inspiration and passion towards music, and Jordan is one of them. Nothing is above music for him, and shouldn’t be as well. So it’s his journey, and how he will take it forward is something you will see in the show.”
Rockstar
Rockstar was released in 2011, and Ranbir Kapoor had received a lot of love for his performance in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Nargis Fakhri had played his love interest in the film.
