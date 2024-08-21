EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohsin Khan reveals makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wanted him to play a different role and not Kartik

Mohsin Khan is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. His portrayal as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnered him immense love and fame. In an exclusive show, Behind The Success with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan shared his journey of becoming a shining star from the telly world.

He revealed that he was offered a different role for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before he bagged the role of Kartik.

Mohsin Khan said, "I think nobody knows but Kartik ka bada bhai bhi tha. Toh jo mera pehla mockshoot tha woh tha with Naira and Kartik ka bada bhai. So, I think, the bada bhai was supposed to be the hero later. So, they told me that there are these two characters; Kartik who's this cute, bubbly guy and his elder brother who is this strict man who hates his father and has gone abroad for studies aur woh bahar se aayega. Toh maine bola mai Kartik ka mockshoot duga kyuki mujhe yeh pasand hai so woh karke mai nikal gaya."

(Nobody knows, but initially, there was another character who was Kartik's elder brother. My first mock shoot was with Naira and Kartik's elder brother. The elder brother was supposed to be the hero later. They told me about both the characters; Kartik was cute and bubbly while his elder brother was a strict man who hated his father and had returned from abroad. I connected more with Kartik and I decided to audition for the same and then I left).

Furthermore, the Jab Mila Tu actor revealed that he got a call from Yeh Rishta's team and they insisted on him giving a mock shoot as Kartik's older brother too, however, Mohsin wanted to play Kartik, irrespective of whether he would be the lead or not. Later, the makers scrapped the elder brother's character from the script and the story revolved around Kartik and Naira as leads of the show.

Mohsin Khan on how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came his way

He said, "Dream Girl complete hua tha and uske baad maine baal short kardiye they. They were calling for Yeh Rishta but mere itne chhote baal they, maine socha mai kaise karu. Chaar paanch mahine baad bhi unke auditions chal rahe they. Tab tak baal badhey hogaye they tab maine socha chalo theek hai mai abhi jaa sakta hu audition ke liye. Tabhi mai mile tha Rajan Sir or baki sab se. Mockshoot wagera hua tha."

(After completing Dream Girl, I cut my hair quite short. They were calling me for Yeh Rishta auditions but I felt I shouldn't go with such small hair. After four to five months, they were still auditioning and then I thought to try it out as my hair had grown. It was that time when I met Raghan Sir and everyone and gave a mockshoot).

Talking about his character Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan mentioned that Kartik will always be with him. Sharing how he bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan revealed that he got a small role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, but he was happy with the way it turned out. He also did shows like Dream Girl and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi irrespective of the screen time as he wanted to start his journey in the showbiz world.

Mohsin Khan on the first day of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan shared his experience of the first day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, noting that it didn't actually take place on the main sets. He explained that they filmed the opening scenes featuring the new generation in Rishikesh.

Mohsin recounted a funny story from the first day of filming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He mentioned that he had recently been in an accident and had warned the producers that riding a bike might be a challenge for him. Ironically, his very first scene involved riding a bike. He humorously noted, "Mera pehla hi scene bike chalane ka tha par woh hogaya tha." (My first scene was on a bike but I somehow managed to do it).

